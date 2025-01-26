In 2017 I wrote an article entitled, “The moral imperative to bring Malki Roth’s murderer to justice”. Malki Roth was a beautiful 15-year-old American girl killed with 16 others (including three other Americans) in the Sbarro Restaurant bombing in Jerusalem on August 9, 2001. Her murderer was Jordanian National Ahlam Ahmad Al.

Tamimi, who despite being given 16 life sentences plus 250 years, was released as part of the Gilad Shalit deal of 2011. Tamimi expressed her “delight” that she killed so many children. The parents of Malki Roth have continued to try to extradite her to the United States to bring her to justice. The FBI under President Trump issued a warrant for her arrest and a reward of 5 million dollars for information that would lead to her arrest.

I believe that President Trump has the power to ask the FBI to do the same for a number of Terrorist Murderers presently being released from Israeli jails in exchange for the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7th.

My friend and colleague Rabbi Dr. David Applebaum and his daughter, Nava, on the eve of her wedding, were brutally murdered in the bombing of Cafe Hillel in the German Colony of Jerusalem on September 9, 2003. Dr. Applebaum was the chief of the Emergency Room and Trauma at the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Ahmad Obeid received 7 life sentences for his part in the Cafe Hillel Bombing. He has been or will be released as part of the present exchange for Israeli hostages. His accomplice Mari Abu Saida who received 11 life sentences is also being released. Both should be extradited to the United States for the murder of American citizens in cold blood. This would send the appropriate message to the world that American citizens are protected and fought for with everything in our arsenal.

Khalil Jabarin who murdered American Ari Fuld from Efrat on September 16, 2018, is also to be released as part of the hostage deal. Not only is he being released but he is going back to his town right next to Efrat. Governor and future Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee got close to Ari Fuld on one of our trips to Israel together. On the day of his murder, Mike Huckabee said, “My friend Ari Fuld an American/Israeli patriot was murdered in cold blood today by a young Palestinian terrorist who stabbed Ari IN THE BACK. Despite being stabbed Ari chased and shot the coward who lived. Ari died. I was with Ari in Efrat in July. #Heartbroken.”

Khalil Jabarin should be extradited to America and brought to justice. He should not be allowed to live in Israel and murder again.

Unfortunately, the recidivist rate for the terrorists released in the Gilad Shalit deal of 2011 was 82%.

Ahlam Ahmad Al. Tamimi, Ahmad Obeid, Mari Abu Saida, and Khalil Jabarin who murdered American citizens all should be extradited and face the full extent of American law.