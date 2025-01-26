One day after Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev were released from Hamas captivity, new information came out on Sunday about what they endured for 477 days.

Naama Levy was held alone for a long time until she was reunited with her friends.

The four young women tried to spend their time exercising despite the difficult conditions and inadequate food.

According to a report by Yaron Avraham, Liri was the last to be notified that she would be released and she was uncertain until the very moment of her release. Only that morning did she receive a final notice of her release.

It was very difficult for the young women to leave their friend Agam Berger and one of them offered to stay behind with her but was refused.

In addition, the young women did not sleep all night in the hospital, some have still not even closed their eyes. They do not leave each other, they eat together and meet with their families and friends.