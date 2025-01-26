Over the past day (Sunday), IDF troops operated against threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad's rocket unit was eliminated by IDF troops after posing a threat to them.

‏In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified several gatherings of dozens of suspects who were advancing toward the troops and posed a threat to them. The troops fired warning shots at the suspects.

"‏The IDF is determined to fully maintain the terms of the agreement in order to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," the IDF stated.

‏The IDF added that it calls the residents of Gaza to follow its announcements and avoid approaching the troops deployed in the area.