President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, participated in a special ceremony held on Sunday at Babi Yar in Kyiv, marking eighty years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp.

The limited ceremony was organized by the President's Office and the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine.

Dozens of ambassadors attended the event, including Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky. The ceremony was attended by exactly ten Jewish men who recited the Kaddish and El Maleh Rachamim memorial prayers.

"The fact that so many ambassadors attended the ceremony indicates that the world seeks forgiveness for the crimes of the Holocaust," said Rabbi Meir Stambler, Chairman of the Jewish Communities in Ukraine. He noted that, unlike the communist era, Ukraine today invests in integrating Holocaust studies among the younger generation.

This is Zelenskyy's third visit to the site since the outbreak of the war with Russia.