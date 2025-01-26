נשיא המדינה ביקר בציון של הרבי מליובאוויטש רועי אברהם לע״מ, מקליט: ניר שרף

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog arrived in New York on Sunday.

Upon their arrival, they visited the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens.

The President and his First Lady prayed for the well-being and swift return of all the hostages currently held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, for the success and safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, for the healing of the wounded in body and soul, and in memory of the fallen and murdered.

The President left a note at the grave reading: "For the swift return of all the hostages. For the victory and safety of IDF soldiers and security forces wherever they may be. For the recovery of all those wounded in body and soul. For the return of the evacuees to their homes. Amen."