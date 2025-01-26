אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Nir Shaul
The word "Morasha" appears in two verses:
1. God's promise to give the Land of Israel as a "morasha"
to the Jewish people (in our parasha).
2. The Torah is a "morasha" which the Jewish people
are commanded to observe (in parshat Vezot Habracha).
Question
What is the meaning of the word "Morasha"?
Answer
Morasha conveys the concept of an inheritance that requires effort to achieve. Torah and the Land are examples of Morasha that can only be acquired though effort.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman
In Birkat HaMazon (Grace After Meals) we thank G-d for the good Land that He has given us.
Question
Why is the Land of Israel mentioned when we thank God for providing our food?
Answer
Just as food sustains on the physical level, the Land sustains on the spiritual level.
Location: Nachal Taninim Nature Reserve Subject: Taninim (crocodiles)
Reference: Sefer Shemot Perek 7 Posuk 9
Written by: David Magence
While crocodiles are not found in Israel today, their memory is preserved in Nachal Taninim, which is north of Caesarea. Nachal Taninim is a perennial stream, which currently is the only non-polluted stream which flows into the Mediterranean Sea, and is named for the crocodiles which lived in the area until they were hunted into extinction. The last crocodile seen in Nachal Taninim was in 1912.
Legend (which is unconfirmed) says that the crocodiles were brought by the Romans 2000 years ago for gladiatorial combat in the nearby amphitheaters of Caesarea and Shuni.
It is possible to walk along the banks of Nachal Taninim to the point where it flows into the Mediterranean.