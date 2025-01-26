We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Va'eira

Presented By: Rav Eli Ozarowski Written by: Nir Shaul

The word "Morasha" appears in two verses:

1. God's promise to give the Land of Israel as a "morasha"

to the Jewish people (in our parasha).

2. The Torah is a "morasha" which the Jewish people

are commanded to observe (in parshat Vezot Habracha).

Question

What is the meaning of the word "Morasha"?

Answer

Morasha conveys the concept of an inheritance that requires effort to achieve. Torah and the Land are examples of Morasha that can only be acquired though effort.

Tefilah Birkat Hamazon

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman

In Birkat HaMazon (Grace After Meals) we thank G-d for the good Land that He has given us.



Question

Why is the Land of Israel mentioned when we thank God for providing our food?



Answer

Just as food sustains on the physical level, the Land sustains on the spiritual level.

Location of the Week

Location: Nachal Taninim Nature Reserve Subject: Taninim (crocodiles)

Reference: Sefer Shemot Perek 7 Posuk 9

Written by: David Magence