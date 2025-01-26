A Cry for Help: "My Children Deserve Better"

A Jerusalem mom broke down in tears as she described her family’s squalid living conditions. Batsheva Brand, a mother of seven. She poured out her heart in a shocking confession to the public.

“We live in a 42-square-meter apartment that most wouldn’t call a home. We pay low rent because the landlord refuses to repair anything. Even so, my husband and I struggle to make ends meet. Together, we barely cover rent and school tuition."

"But what hurts the most is watching my children live in a home that feels unsafe– When it rains, water pours through the ceiling, flooding our floors. Leaks and cracks have left us battling mold and freezing drafts, and I worry constantly about my children’s health."

"We’ve divided the tiny space with plywood to make a bedroom for our children, but every day, I fear the walls will literally collapse."

"I feel so ashamed to ask for help, but I have no choice. My children need a safe place they can call home. Please, Am Yisroel, help us.”

Batsheva is begging for help to give her 7 children a safe home at last.

