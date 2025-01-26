The Hamas terrorist organization rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to temporarily relocate residents from the Gaza Strip to Jordan and Egypt in order to accelerate the reconstruction of the enclave.

In response to these remarks, Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, said that Gaza residents faced the risk of death as long as they do not leave their homeland, which they would never abandon for any reason.

According to him, there is no point in wasting time on plans tried by former President Joe Biden, which were the reason for the continuation of the fighting.

Abu Zuhri also said that implementing the current agreement is the sole method for solving the problems of the Gaza Strip, and that attempts to circumvent the agreement have no value whatsoever.

Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary general of the Palestinian National Initiative, also expressed a similar position. According to him, Israel has failed in its attempt to bring about "ethnic cleansing" through the "mass extermination" of Palestinian Arabs, and this plan will not succeed through political means.