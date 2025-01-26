Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism Party) responded this morning (Sunday) to US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate part of the Gaza population to other countries to allow for the reconstruction of the coastal enclave.

"After 76 years in which most of the Gaza population was forcibly held in difficult conditions in order to preserve the ambition to destroy the State of Israel, the idea of ​​helping them find other places to start a new good life is a great idea," said Smotrich.

According to him, the residents of Gaza, who have lived for years under a reign of terror and the sanctification of destruction, will be able to start a new and good life in other places."

"Only thinking outside the box will bring a solution of peace and security," he added.

Smotrich criticized the traditional solutions that have been proposed over the years, such as dividing the country and establishing a Palestinian state, which, he said, have only jeopardized Israel's security and led to unnecessary bloodshed and suffering.

He emphasized that he intends to work with the prime minister and the cabinet to formulate an operational plan that will bring the idea to fruition as soon as possible. "I will work tirelessly to promote this solution that will bring peace and security to the State of Israel," he concluded.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed his desire for countries like Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinian Arabs who have fled the fighting in Gaza, suggesting a potential mass relocation to essentially "clean out" the conflict-ridden area and start anew, The Associated Press reports.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed he had discussed this idea earlier in the day with King Abdullah II of Jordan. He also mentioned an upcoming conversation with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, scheduled for Sunday.

“I’d like him to take people. I’d like Egypt to take people,” said Trump, as quoted by AP. “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s, over.’”

Reflecting on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Trump praised Jordan for their intake of Gazans so far, saying he told King Abdullah, “I’d love for you to take on more, cause I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess. It’s a real mess.”

The President added he considered the potential relocation of Palestinian Arabs as something that “could be temporary or long term,” noting the historical context of conflicts in the region over centuries.

“Something has to happen,” Trump stated. “But it’s literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything’s demolished, and people are dying there.”