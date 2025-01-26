An Israeli political source addressed the footage that emerged of the hostages who were released yesterday (Saturday), being paraded on a stage in front of a crowd in Gaza.

According to the source, "Hamas' show is cynical and cruel, but it is not the same terrorist organization as on October 7. The new recruits are not skilled fighters, but mostly teenagers who have been given weapons."

The source also told Channel 12 News that the government is happy about the achievements in the Gaza Strip, but are concerned that the current deal will give Hamas a boost, especially in Judea and Samaria.

"It is still too early to know what the second phase of negotiations will look like, but in Israel we are preparing to resume fighting with the understanding that Hamas may break the stipulations," the source said.

At the same time, he said, the mediators are trying to achieve another breakthrough after Hamas violated the ceasefire yesterday when it did not release Arbel Yehud before the IDF observers, as the agreement states that civilians are supposed to be released first.

In addition, contrary to the agreement, Hamas did not provide a list of the hostages and what has happened to them.

In response, Israel announced that it would not allow residents of the Gaza Strip to cross to the north of the Gaza Strip, as stipulated in the agreement until Arbel Yehud is released.