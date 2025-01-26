The terrorist organization Hamas has not delivered to Israel the list it committed to providing by Saturday midnight, which contains information about the number of hostages, both alive and dead, in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the IDF's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a statement to the residents of the Gaza Strip, clarifying that the prohibition of approaching the Netzarim Corridor remains in effect until the release of hostage Arbel Yehud is arranged.

"In light of Hamas' violation of the ceasefire agreement, and to prevent conflicts and misunderstandings - all instructions remain as they are. The Netzarim Corridor will not be opened for passage until an agreement is reached between Israel and the mediators for the release of the Israeli citizen," Adraee wrote.

Israel continues to insist on the demand for the release of Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be part of the second phase.

Channel 12 News reported that pressure for Yehud's release also involves Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who was asked to press the mediators to advance the process.

Senior security officials supported the decision not to allow passage of Gazans to the northern strip until Yehud's return.

In an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, it was stated: "Israel today received four female soldiers captured by the terrorist organization Hamas, and in return will release security prisoners according to the agreed terms."

The statement also clarified: "According to the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to northern Gaza until the release of Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today, is secured."