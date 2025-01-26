Take heart, because Trump won’t let this drag on.

According to the deal, precisely so. Hamas gets to drag this out for months, a few hostages for terrorists by the hundreds. Then thousands.

In a word, this deal stinks…though we bless every released captive.

Supposedly, this is a 3-phase solution, as part of a ceasefire. Why not one-phase, like tomorrow, or yesterday?

Let my people go!

Since there is a deal, why must the misery of anticipation go on, and on?

You can be sure Trump is thinking about this. Trump works fast. He demands results pronto.

There is no dithering in his executive orders, so that in a flash DEI and the green new deal are no more. The Mexico border is being secured and illegal immigrants are being deported. All that, and much more, from his first days in office.

Drill Baby Drill is back to reclaim America as an energy super power.

Will a man like that sit calmly and patiently for Hamas and all its three phases? Still on phase one, four more hostages were released on Saturday.

In exchange, Israel hands over hundreds of terrorists.

Is this lopsided, or what? Plus, this is only a start of further this for that, over a lengthy, agonizing, period of time.

The longer it takes, the more they glee at Israel’s pain for letting it come to this…and you can bet that Hamas intends never to release every single hostage.

Hamas gets to slow-walk the exchanges, just because it can.

Or maybe it can’t.

Because there’s a new sheriff in town…Trump. Trump will not allow Hamas to play its wicked games…deal on, deal off, and a hitch here and there, to prolong Israel’s agony.

The entire nation is on edge as this plays out.

A while back, before all this, before Oct 7, when life was good, life was sweet, and we had no troubles except the small stuff, and we felt safe, and snug and comfortable, and we felt sure that no harm could come to us because the right people, the smart people were our guardians…back then the Israelis were number five on the worldwide happiest scale.

In good times, the Israelis are a boisterous people. During the inauguration rallies, hostage families were the center of attention.

They were deservedly cheered, lauded and applauded, but it was a sad sight, our despair on parade.

But this too shall pass. Israel is the comeback kid.

Yes, Trump forced Israel’s hand, but now the cards have shifted to Hamas.

Trump will want all the hostages released at once, at high noon. Or else…bombs away. The Biden shackles are off the IDF.

That would be the case when Hamas gets too haughty and begins backsliding, testing Israel and Trump.

Hamas will not play by the rules but will keep coming back for more concessions, or find some reason to delay.

Let’s not forget who we are dealing with…the cruelest people on earth…truly the descendants of Amalek.

They are sure to overplay their hand, and pay with dire consequences.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal.” His novel, “Compulsive,” motivated John W. Cassell to declare “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here