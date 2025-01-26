Two of the terrorists slated for release on Saturday preferred to remain in prison rather than board a bus back to Gaza, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the terrorists, who are serving in the Ketziot Prison, were on the list to be released in a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, but were not interested.

One of the terrorists was persuaded to board the bus to Gaza, while the other refused to cooperate and was replaced with a different terrorist from the list.

A full 200 terrorists were released Saturday in exchange for four female IDF soldiers. Of the 200 terrorists, 121 were serving life sentences and 79 were considered veterans.

Of those released, 70 were deported to Egypt, while 114 were released to Judea and Samaria and the remaining 16 to Gaza.

Among the released terrorists, 137 belonged to Hamas, 26 to Fatah, and 29 to the Islamic Jihad. Three were from the PLO and one from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.