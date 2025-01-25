Released hostage Liri Albag, who was released Saturday along with Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev, sent a message of thanks to Israelis and to the soldiers who rescued her.

In a short video clip, Albag said, "I love you, all the citizens of the State of Israel, who supported our families and embraced them, and all the IDF soldiers who did everything for us."

"Thank you so much. I love you," she concluded, making a "heart" sign with her hands.

Also on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Shira and Eli Albag, the parents of Shiri Albag, who returned Saturday from Hamas captivity.

"My wife and I, together with the entire people of Israel, embrace Liri and her friends who have emerged into a great light," Netanyahu said. "I am pleased that in our great efforts, of the IDF and all those involved, we succeeded in bringing this about. This is truly a great day. We are working on the release of everyone else."

Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch was present with the parents during the conversation.