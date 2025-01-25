Dr. Lena Koren Feldman, Director of Beilinson Hospital, gave a statement this evening regarding the return of four hostages from Gaza.

''A short while ago we welcomed Karina, Na'ama, Daniela, and Liri back home to Israel at Bellison Hospital. This is a moment that all of us have longed for. After an initial medical assessment, I am pleased to report that their medical condition is stable, and we are here to provide them with the necessary care and emotional support."

She gave a personal account of their return: "I had the honor of meeting them as they descended from the helicopter. I was amazed by their strength - these are resilient women who bravely survived long days of torment. They are here with us, strong and remarkable."

"As expected, the prolonged captivity in harsh conditions is evident. Our professional team, which has prepared for this moment for months, will continue to support them with comprehensive medical and emotional evaluations. It is an immense privilege to meet these four brave women and to be part of their healing process, which is actually a part of the healing process of the entire Israeli people."

Dr. Feldman recounted the reunion with their families. ''The emotional reunion with their family was a moment hard to describe in words - there were tears of joy and hugs that melt the heart. The hospital team surrounds them and their families, providing the best of medical care and mental support."

She also thanked the team for their work. "I want to thank all my colleagues who have been with us every step of the way - all the staff of Beilinson Hospital, Schneider Children's Medical Center, Geha Mental Health Center, the Ministry of Health, and the IDF. We are fully committed to doing everything with endless dedication to ensure their physical and mental health while lovingly guiding them back to their families and Israeli society."

Dr. Feldman ended by recalling the remaining hostages. "Today, our hearts and thoughts are still with the families of the remaining hostages waiting for their loved ones. Our mission will be complete only when everyone returns home.''