For the first time in 67 weeks, Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, and Romi Gonen - who were freed by Hamas this past Sunday - on Friday evening held Shabbat dinners together with their families.

Romi’s parents and siblings released a video in which they said, "Shabbat Shalom to the great nation of Israel, in a few minutes we will recite Kiddush with the amazing Romi for the first time in 67 weeks.”

“Tomorrow, another four hostages are expected to be released; we expect the Israeli government to continue and complete all the stages to bring back all the hostages. To the people of Israel, we want to say thank you for being with us, thank you for being strong and principled. Let's continue, we have a long way to go to get everyone out. Shabbat Shalom and good news!"

The video in Hebrew:



Roni and Simona Steinbrecher, Doron's parents, also released a video in which they said, "Good evening everyone, we first want to thank everyone for the support we've received throughout our fight to return the hostages. This is the first Friday after 67 Fridays without Doron, and the joy will be great, but it will be doubled only when all the hostages return home.”

“We have this national mission to attend all the rallies happening across the country and create a momentum that will bring everyone back. Our Doron thanks everyone and asks: continue to come to the rallies. We will continue to fight until the last hostage returns. Don't stop, keep fighting everywhere you are, until the last hostage returns. We won't stop until the last hostage comes back," they added.

The video in Hebrew:



