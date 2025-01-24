IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), and Israel Border Police forces on Friday continued Operation Wall of Iron , the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, during which over 10 terrorists were eliminated, around 20 wanted suspects were apprehended and additional weapons were confiscated.

On Friday evening, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced, with the direction of ISA intelligence, an IAF aircraft struck a vehicle with a terrorist cell inside in the area of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

The forces continue with the counterterrorism operation in Qabatiya, the statement added.

The Palestinian Authority’s health bureau said that two terrorists were eliminated in the strike.

On Wednesday evening, forces from the IDF’s Duvdevan Unit and the Shin Bet eliminated in Jenin two of the terrorists who carried out the attack in Funduq about two weeks ago, in which Elad Winklestein, Rachel Cohen and Aliza Rize were murdered.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)