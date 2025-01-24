German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a poignant address on Thursday, underscoring the nation's enduring responsibility for the atrocities of the Holocaust.

His speech marked 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz, a symbol of the Nazi regime's crimes.

"Every single person in our country bears responsibility, regardless of their own family history, regardless of the religion or birthplace of their parents or grandparents," Scholz declared, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that future generations remain aware of this accountability. "We must not and will not accept any relativization. And we will also remind each new generation of its ongoing responsibility," he said.

Scholz noted that the fight against historical amnesia continues in various spaces, including schools, universities, and migrant integration courses, as well as in daily life.

His remarks are the second time this week that the German Chancellor has emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the Holocaust.

On Sunday, speaking at an event organized by the Jewish community in Frankfurt to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Scholz firmly rejected the idea of moving on from this chapter of history.

"I am against turning the page, saying 'that was long ago,'" he told attendees.

Scholz stressed that remembering the Holocaust is a responsibility that must be upheld across generations in Germany. "We keep alive the memory of the civilizational split of the Shoah (Holocaust) committed by Germans, which we pass down to each generation in our country again and again: our responsibility will not end," said Scholz.

In his remarks on Thursday, the Chancellor reiterated Germany's commitment to fighting antisemitism in all its forms, whether rooted in political ideologies or religious extremism. He condemned the rise in antisemitic incidents in the country, particularly following the Gaza war sparked by the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Incidents of antisemitism in Germany since October 7, 2023 included a synagogue in the capital of Berlin being firebombed by two assailants.

Germany has also seen a rise in anti-Israeli demonstrations since October 7.

These protests included a protest at the Humboldt University’s Institute for Social Sciences in downtown Berlin, similar to the anti-Israel campus protests that have swept across the US in recent months.

Last June, police in Berlin temporarily detained 69 people at pro-Palestinian Arab protests involving several hundred demonstrators.

In an attempt to tackle the rising antisemitism, Germany’s parliament in November passed a resolution calling for ending public funding to any organization “that spreads antisemitism, calls into question Israel's right to exist or calls for a boycott of Israel.”

It also recommends that individuals responsible for antisemitic actions in schools and universities should face disciplinary measures, including exclusion from classes or expulsion.