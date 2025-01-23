Pharaoh’s Defiance and Moshe’s Setback

Moshe’s epic confrontation with Pharaoh got off to a rocky start. He conveyed Hashem’s message that Pharaoh must allow the enslaved Israelites to travel a distance of three days to worship G-d in the Wilderness. However, even this modest request proved to be too much for the arrogant despot. He brazenly responded: “Who is Hashem that I should listen to His Voice to send forth Israel? I do not know Hashem, and also I will not send forth Israel. (Shemot 5:2)”

Unfortunately, Pharaoh did not limit his response simply to disparaging words. He sought to discourage any further interference by Moshe in Bnei Yisrael’s work routine by leveling a punishment against them. He ordered his officers to cease providing the slaves with the straw needed to produce bricks. The laborers now had to gather this material by themselves and still produce the same quota of bricks. Thus, their backbreaking labor was severely intensified, and Bnei Yisrael were beaten when they were unable to maintain the required output.

The worsening of their situation due to Moshe’s involvement further embittered Bnei Yisrael and their disillusioned overseers, who complained bitterly to their new leader and his brother when they encountered them. Apparently, this setback had a negative effect on Moshe, who complained to Hashem: “Hashem–Why have You brought evil on this nation–why have You sent me? From the time I came to Pharaoh to speak in Your Name he has brought evil on this nation; and You have not saved Your nation. (Shemot 5:22-23)” Perhaps Moshe had expected immediate improvements as a result of his efforts. He certainly did not anticipate that things would reach the point where his leadership was vilified by the people.

Faith and Patience in Hashem’s Plan

In response, Hashem urged Moshe to be patient: “You will see what I will do to Pharaoh; for with a Mighty Hand he will send them and with a Mighty Hand he will drive them out of his land. (Shemot 6:1)”

[Note to Reader: It is not a good idea to “time” Hashem. We simply cannot figure out the timetable for His plans. Even Moshe’s assumption of when things would start to get better was wrong. Faith requires that we have the ability to wait. Thus, regarding belief in Mashiach (Messiah) we declare: “…even though he may tarry nevertheless I will wait for him every day that he will come. (13 Ikarim)”

Our belief that Mashiachwill one day appear is absolute. All the secondary issues such as when he will come, who he will be, and so forth are purely matters of speculation which we should not engage in as they contain no benefit and can yield great harm.]

Hashem now sent Moshe back to Pharaoh but this time with concrete demonstrations that he spoke in G-d’s Name. Aharon cast his staff on the ground whereupon it turned into a serpent. Pharaoh then summoned his wise men and enchanters, who acted with their “secret arts” and cast their staffs on the ground where they too “became” snakes. Next the staff of Aharon swallowed their staffs. Pharaoh then “hardened his heart and did not listen to them; as Hashem had said. (Shemot 7:13)”

Confrontation with Wonders

This incident raises questions. Why would this demonstration be conclusive? The natural response of intelligent people to a seemingly “supernatural” event is to determine if it can be duplicated. If others can replicate it, then it is not miraculous.

Thus, it was altogether justified for Pharaoh to instruct his magicians to repeat the performance of Aharon. Why would Hashem give Moshe as evidence something which could be reproduced by others and thus undermine its claim to be supernatural?

The answer to this is that after the rods of the Chartumim were transformed into serpents, “the staff of Aharon swallowed their staffs. (7:12)” This clearly demonstrated the superiority of Moshe and Aharon’s demonstration to that of Pharaoh’s enchanters. The enchanters were able to perform what we would call “magic,” which is basically illusion and sleight of hand. They should more properly be referred to as illusionists, i.e., masters of the art of “appearances”; but they altogether lacked any ability to effectuate changes in the natural order. Was Pharaoh truly affected by what Moshe and Aharon were able to do?

We must note that in describing his reaction, the Torah says that “Pharaoh hardened his heart and did not listen to them…(7:13).” Why, if his magicians were able to perform a true miracle, was it necessary for Pharaoh to “harden his heart”? This is because to the discerning eye, there was no comparison between the actions of Moshe and Aharon, and Pharaoh’s advisers. The Seforno on Shemos 7:14 explains that Pharaoh hardened his heart “Even though he (Pharaoh) saw the difference between the sign which they (Moshe and Aharon) had done and the action of the magicians.” Pharaoh had to summon all of his stubbornness in order to resist that which he simply had no desire to acknowledge.

Man’s Pursuit of Wisdom and Approach to Perceiving Hashem

We may ask, why did Hashem equip Moshe with a wonder which could be artificially duplicated? Why not provide Moshe with a sign that could not even remotely be subject to any imitation, and that would have awed Pharaoh and his cohort beyond any capacity to resist and deny?

I believe the answer lies with a fundamental principle of Judaism, i.e., that Hashem endowed us with free-will and wants us to use our divinely given reason to choose the correct path. Thus, Hashem did not want to overwhelm Pharaoh into recognizing Him. The sign He gave to Moshe demanded the ability to discern the difference between a true wonder and false imitations.

It also provided room for Pharaoh to act stubbornly and refuse to recognize reality, obstinately clinging to illusions. Therefore, it is incorrect to say that Hashem simply wants man to believe in Him. It is more accurate to say that Hashem wants us to believe in and place our trust in Him as a result of a free-willed choice, derived from our understanding.

This is why it is man’s task is to search for G-d. The more one gains an understanding of the infinite wisdom contained in the natural order that Hashem has created, the more he is drawn to recognize it as the handiwork of the Creator. Additionally, the more he can experience the Chachmat Hashem (Divine Wisdom) as seen in Hashem’s Torah, the more he is drawn to imitate G-d’s Ways and perfect his soul in accordance with the moral ideals of Judaism.

A major goal of life, according to the Torah, is for man to obtain wisdom. Simple blind faith is far from the highest level we should strive for. The Psalmist declares, “The Testimonies of Hashem are faithful, making wise the simpleton. (19:8)” The proper study of Torah activates one’s intellectual potential, enabling a person to become wise and discerning and cultivating a greater understanding of G-d and the purpose of human existence.

As Jews, we should appreciate the supreme importance of gaining ever greater wisdom in the areas most vital to our well-being and perfection. The Psalmist prayed to Hashem, “Open my eyes that I may perceive the wonders of Your Torah. (119:18)”

May we be inspired to recognize the true greatness of our Torah and be worthy of Divine Assistance in our effort to understand its profoundness.

Shabbat Shalom.

Rabbi Reuven Mann has been a pulpit Rabbi and a teacher of Torah for over fifty years.

