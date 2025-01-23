Troops of the 300th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, operated to remove threats posed by Hezbollah in Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization used the village to store weapons and as a base to fire hundreds of rockets and anti-tank missiles into Israel.

During scans in the area, numerous weapons were located, including rocket launchers, crates of munitions, missiles and launchers, explosives, RPG launchers, AK-47 rifles, hundreds of rockets and mortars, grenades, Kornet missiles, and sniper rifles.

The weapons were located inside buildings that served as residential buildings, courtyards, kindergartens, and basements. Additionally, over 30 weapons storage facilities and caches, as well as Hezbollah positions, were located. All of the findings were either confiscated or dismantled.

The IDF noted: "The 300th Brigade continues conducting scans in the area to remove additional threats to the State of Israel and its citizens while acting according to the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon."