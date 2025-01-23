American defense contractors will soon begin operating a checkpoint between the northern and southern Gaza Strip, Axios reported on Thursday citing two Israeli officials and a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

According to the report, armed guards from UG Solutions, a US private security company, will begin inspecting vehicles that wish to move from southern Gaza to the north per the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The agreement states that vehicular traffic will only be allowed to cross the Netzarim Corridor, which cuts the Gaza Strip in half, using Salah al-Din Road. All vehicles will be subject to inspection by a multinational consortium.

Those operating the checkpoint will be Americans who previously served in the US Special Forces as well as others of various foreign nationalities.

According to the report, the operational plan for the checkpoint was drafted by Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), an American logistics company. Guards will also be deployed by an Egyptian private security company.

All companies involved in the project were appointed by the US, Egypt, and Qatar and received the consent of Israel and Hamas.

"The consortium emphasizes its impartiality and commitment to peace, serving as a trusted partner in supporting the ceasefire's implementation and promoting long-term stability in Gaza," one of the sources told Axios.