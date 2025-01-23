Yoni, a successful Israeli contractor, flew to Thailand in December to find builders. In addition to his work recruits, he found Shlomo, a runaway yeshiva student.

Shlomo, 29, had been a regular yeshiva student in Israel. While his friends were all beginning their families, he suffered through two broken engagements. At 28, his third bride-to-be canceled their wedding, and Shlomo snapped.

He ran to the Far East to get away from himself.

Sensing that Shlomo wanted a Jewish connection, Yoni acted quickly to maximize Shomo’s inspiration. He contacted his friend Aharon, a successful outreach director.

Aharon agreed the case was urgent and seized the fleeting opportunity. He flew out to Thailand for a week to get to know Shlomo and see if he could be convinced to return to his anxious family and to Judaism.

Aharon returned from Thailand on January 15th. He relates that the trip was mostly successful: “Shlomo admitted that he doesn’t want to live a typical Thai future, as much as he is entrenched in their society now. But he is too timid to take the plunge of coming home himself. If we take care of everything - flight, money to settle in, therapy costs… then he will come home.”

Shlomo asks Am Yisrael to join in saving their struggling fellow Jew: “Now, his heart is open. We must act quickly so he doesn’t G-d forbid get sucked back in!”

*All names have been changed to protect privacy.