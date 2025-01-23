The troops of the 7th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, continue their defensive activities in southern Lebanon to uphold the security of the State of Israel, and the residents and communities of the Galilee in particular.

During scans conducted in southern Lebanon, the troops located numerous weapons, including Kornet missiles, grenades, and AK-47 rifles. All items were confiscated or dismantled.

Additionally, in collaboration with the Yahalom Unit, the soldiers located and dismantled several underground routes that were used as shelters and weapon storage facilities by the Hezbollah terrorist organization. All the weapons located were confiscated or dismantled.

"The IDF continues to operate in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and is deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens."

Sunday will mark 60 days since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon was signed. Hezbollah has consistently violated the ceasefire agreement, prompting the IDF to carry out counterterror operations in the area.

If the agreement is upheld despite Hezbollah's violations, the IDF is expected to withdraw completely from Lebanon; however, the IDF is waiting for the political echelon to issue instructions for the area conquered in southern Lebanon.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל