The current state of Iran is a powder keg of societal dissatisfaction, relentless repression, and environmental and economic collapse. Theocratic dictatorship under Iran’s dictator, Ali Khamenei has pushed the nation to the brink of disintegration. Khamenei, an obstinate and irrational autocrat, clings to power despite cascading undeniable failures, deluding himself into fantasies of triumph while the country suffers under his rule. His tirades are laden with vitriol against Israel, the United States, and the modern West, yet they reveal his growing fear of the Iranian people’s imminent uprising against his dishonorable regime.

Islamic countries, too, bear significant responsibility for nurturing this cancerous tumor. When Khomeini released his book Wilayat al-Faqih in Lebanon in 1970, neither the Islamic nations nor the Persian Gulf states denounced its deceitful and hateful rhetoric, steeped in Soviet-style communism and hollow autocracy. Fueled by delusions and backed by allies who subscribed to Islamic terrorism or Marxist militancy, Ruhollah Khomeini pursued his vision of 'Islamic jihad' and the establishment of a terror-driven Islamic regime.

From the outset, the Soviet Union and its proxies—including figures like Yasser Arafat and Fidel Castro—actively supported this ludicrous venture in the Middle East. Even Saddam Hussein provided Khomeini with a radio platform, while Muammar Gaddafi funneled financial aid, enabling the rise of this malignant destructive ideology."

The Shia Crescent, a disastrous manifestation of clerical tyranny driven by the ambitions of the Islamic Republic, has extended its tentacles across the Middle Eastlike a malignant octopus.

It has fueled terrorism, ignited sectarian conflicts, and perpetuated regional instability—all at the devastating cost of Iran's wealth and its people's well-being. Only the complete dismantling of this theocratic project can open the path to peace, democracy, and the region's liberation from this destructive clerical empire.

For over half a century, Israel has stood as a witness to the relentless and malignant expansion of Islamic terrorism. Yet, when Israel advocated for regime change in Iran following the catastrophic 1979 revolt, the global community leaned toward appeasement and diplomacy with the Islamic Republic's terrorists or the criminal ayatollahs in Tehran. When Israel exposed the transnational terrorist networks orchestrated by the Shiite mullahs, the world chose to counsel Israel rather than confront Iran’s regime. Even as Khomeini openly declared his intent to export the 'Khomeinist Islamic Revolt,' it appeared that Western intelligence agencies had not even bothered to read his Wilayat al-Faqih.

This neglect was the true tragedy in 20th century.

The end of Khomenei Erfan Fard

Ahmad Kasravi—a historian and a visionary advocate for the 'Iranian Secular Identity' movement—courageously exposed the fabrications and manipulations of Shiite clerics, particularly their invention of the 12th Imam. His unyielding criticism of these deceptions led to his assassination on March 11, 1946, in a Tehran courthouse, where he was brutally gunned down and stabbed by members of the extremist group Fada'iyan-e Islam, loyal to Navab Safavi.

These terrorists, blind to truth and reason, embody the same oppressive forces that continue to dominate Iran today. Both Khomeini and Khamenei have openly revered Safavi, a murderous and corrupt cleric who symbolizes their shared values.

Khomeini, in his 1944 book Kashf al-Asrar (Unveiling of Secrets), explicitly called for Ahmad Kasravi's execution in front of his religious followers. Why? Because Khomeini perceived himself as the earthly representative of the mythical 12th Imam—a delusion that Khamenei perpetuates to this day. Both men have propagated the belief that the Islamic Caliphate under Wilayat al-Faqih must persist until the Day of Judgment, awaiting a sword-wielding savior to emerge from a well and redeem humanity. These two figures—Khomeini and Khamenei—audaciously claim to be the earthly emissaries of this imagined redeemer, using this narrative to justify their reign of tyranny and terror.

Ali Khamenei's regime finds itself ensnared in an unwinnable paradox or trapped in a lose-lose game, where each oppressive measure only heightens its international isolation and hastens its inevitable collapse. Meanwhile, the unyielding courage of the Iranian people signals that the era of religious despotism and terror-fueled governance is approaching its long-overdue demise.

Khamenei continues to deliver rambling, disjointed diatribes, resembling the behavior of a deranged autocrat. His tirades, filled with venom against Israel, the United States, the broader Middle East, and his own people, are often punctuated with threats to his adversaries.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

Yet, his delusional proclamations have become so detached from reality that they are met with little more than indifference or ridicule, even among his shrinking circle of supporters.

Iran’s public anger is palpable—a nation suffocated by decades of corruption, authoritarianism, and the blatant criminality of its ruling clerics. The people’s deep-seated hatred for the regime is rooted in the grim realities of everyday life: an economy in freefall, pervasive poverty, environmental collapse, and the oppressive chokehold of religious dogma.

On the international stage, the regime's failures are equally glaring. Its so-called 'resistance axis' has unraveled, and its grandiose dreams of regional dominance have crumbled into disarray. The once-robust terror networks it cultivated across the Middle East are now faltering, serving as a testament to the regime’s broader decay and diminishing influence.

Khamenei embodies the rot at the heart of his regime—a vindictive, unyielding despot trapped in denial. In a single month, he has delivered multiple speeches proclaiming hollow victories over Israel and the West, further exposing his detachment from reality. His rhetoric, steeped in aggression and delusion, highlights his descent into irrelevance. Cloaked in a facade of religious sanctity, Khamenei’s true legacy is the destruction of Iran and the Middle East, leaving behind a trail of ruin and despair.

This Iranian dictator, consumed by delusions and an insatiable thirst for blood, tirelessly pursues new victims to satisfy his lust for oppression. Every day, he seeks a neck to tighten the noose around, embodying the cruelty and tyranny that define his rule. It is no surprise that Iranians have likened him to 'Zahhāk'—the malevolent figure from Persian mythology, infamous as the Snake Shoulder, a symbol of relentless evil and bloodshed."

Beneath the surface, a simmering fire of resistance burns brightly among the Iranian people. Decades of relentless suppression have failed to extinguish their unyielding desire for freedom. A tipping point seems imminent. The potential for an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities or the removal of Khamenei or his successor, Mojtaba, could spark a nationwide uprising. Such a catalyst would dismantle the remnants of the disastrous 1979 revolt, clearing the path for a new era in Iran and across the region.

This moment in history offers a rare and fleeting opportunity. The collapse of the regime would not only liberate Iran but also deliver a decisive blow to the roots of Islamic terrorism that have plagued the Middle East for decades. The world stands on the cusp of witnessing the demise of an 86-year-old dictator and the fall of a 46-year-old despised theocratic regime.

This pivotal moment holds the promise of reshaping the future of the Middle East, bringing hope to millions and ending one of history’s darkest chapters. Let this be the time Iran finally breaks free from the chains of tyranny, allowing the world to exhale a collective sigh of relief.

The solution lies in breaking free from the suffocating grip of clerical rule and dismantling the ideological, financial, and cultural networks that sustain the oppressive Shiite clergy. This would pave the way for a progressive, rational, and inclusive society, replacing superstition and fanaticism with humanity, logic, and equality.

International actors play an indispensable role in this transformation. Regional and global powers must collaborate to ensure that Iran's transition is peaceful and protected from external exploitation. By working together, they can help Iran emerge as a stabilizing force in the Middle East, free from the shadows of terrorism and tyranny.

Iranians for Reza Pahlavi Erfan Fard

For a moment, one can close one's eyes and imagine a Middle East freed from Velayat-e Faqih (the Shiite clerical octopus) and the mafia-like networks of Islamic terrorism. Picture a transitional government - perhaps led by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi - a compelling vision that, with safeguards against internal discord and external manipulation, could solidify a stable and democratic future. Envision Israel and the United States reopening their embassies in Tehran. Imagine the destructive ideology of Khomeinism and the chaos of 1979 finally consigned to the graveyard of history. Then, we could truly celebrate the birth of a new Middle East.