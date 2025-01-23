An IDF intelligence unit gathered several signs of preparations for massive rocket and missile fire toward Israel hours before the October 7th massacre.

Additionally, unusual activity was detected in Hamas's aerial department, indicating that Hamas may have shifted to an emergency protocol.

Yediot Aharonot reported that these signs were mentioned in several IDF situational assessments held in the following hours, yet they did not lead to the issuing of an alert for a possible Hamas attack, or significant measures being taken. The IDF seriously considered the possibility that Hamas intended to attack Israel imminently.

According to the report, despite warning signs found as early as 2:00 A.M., the IDF decided to take limited actions due to a broad and absolute consensus among all military and intelligence bodies to avoid the risk of compromising sensitive intelligence sources over extensive readiness. The sources were so valuable that one participant in the assessments described them as a 'nuclear bomb' of intelligence.

IDF Operations Directorate Chief Oded Basyuk conducted a series of phone consultations. He concluded with a note: ''After consultation, three scenarios are on the table: a Hamas readiness drill; increased readiness against fears of an Israeli action; preparations for an operation against Israel in the coming hours, including a maritime infiltration or attack on a drilling platform, a raid or abduction, exceptionally large attack, rocket fire, or air infiltration.''