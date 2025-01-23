Not even 24 hours had passed since the start of Donald Trump's second term and the reductio ad hitlerum had already begun. This time it is not Trump who is being branded as Hitler 2.0, but Elon Musk.

It was not easy to transform the billionaire aligned with Israel, who wears the pin in support of Jewish hostages taken by Palestinian Arab terrorists, who goes to Auschwitz, who declared himself “Jew by association” and who went to see the kibbutzim devastated by Hamas with the Israeli prime minister, into a Nazi.

Musk, in the grip of enthusiasm and a certain lack of inhibition, shouts to the crowd: “My heart goes out to you”. Then he brings his hand to his chest almost as if to grab the heart and throw it towards the audience. Someone says it is a "Nazi salute". No sooner said than done.

The official stamp on Musk then comes from the Anti Defamation League, a Democratic and liberal affiliate organization: “It's not a Nazi salute”.

"Find better tricks", Musk responds.

Argentine President Javier Milei: "Nazi, my b***”.

Musk was turned into a Nazi by the choristers of the funeral orchestra that plays 'from the river to the sea', those who on October 7 were against Hamas, who on October 8 were already a little more timid in saying they were against Hamas, and who on October 9 had already switched to the “Resistance.”

Take Iolanda Diaz, Spanish deputy prime minister and champion of the new left. She leaves X in protest with Musk. “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea,” Diaz shouted on social media. Hamas: thanks.

Meanwhile, a Jewish nursery school in Sydney was set on fire, after a synagogue was burned in Melbourne. No surprise. After all, on October 9, 2023, just two days after the massacres committed by Hamas, protesters gathered in front of the Sydney Opera House to chant “gas the Jews.” They didn’t say “ceasefire,” they said “let’s burn the synagogues.”

The followers of this new anti-Semitic magma don’t do the Nazi salute and don’t wear black shirts, they march instead in rallies for “peace” and to “boycott Israel” with colored t-shirts and friendship bracelets.

There is no turning back from an abyss like this and this left knows that history is leaving them behind. That the momentum is no longer with their pro-Islamic charlatanism and cancel culture. What is hilarious here, almost endearing, is the left’s belief that it still has the moral authority to talk about “fascism”.

This is the same left that, for the past 15 months, after the Hamas pogrom against the Jews, marched shoulder to shoulder with jihadists and that waved signs showing the Star of David as the Nazi swastika.

Hypocritical clowns who see fascism everywhere except in Hamas and excuse the real new fascists who kidnapped Shani Louk, a beautiful Jewish girl, raped her and cut off her head.