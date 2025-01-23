Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365 and author of the book 'War Against the Bible,' spoke with Rabbi Pesach Wolicki on the Arutz Sheva and Israel365 special coverage of the beginning of the second Trump Administration this week.

"As believing Jews, we have to learn to see the world through the eyes of the Torah," he said. "The Torah is not just something which guides us in our personal behavior. It guides us nationally. It's a blueprint for our time and specifically for the times of redemption."

He explained that in traditional rabbinical thought, the nation of Eisav is identified with those who reject God. "I think that we see that in the secular West, nations like England and France and Germany, there are nations that have rejected their belief in God, their religious heritage, and they've turned against Israel, but in a different way than Yishmael does. They've turned against Israel in the Eisav archetype."

"Now, the great question that we all have is, where does America fit into all of this? Is America part of Eisav, which would be a very frightening thing for the United States? Or is America on a higher level than that," he wondered. "We see that America has been at a crossroads these last several years. It's evenly divided between religious believers, people who are traditional and have conservative values, and on the other hand you have people who are the Eisav people in America. So which way is America going to go? We saw during the Biden Administration that America was heading very much toward Eisav."

"But what we're seeing now, and we hope and pray that this is the case, that it will remain this way, is that President Trump is leading a movement to retake America, to bring it back to greatness. 'Make America Great Again' fits very much into this question of will America become Eisav or will it not? What we're seeing today, especially with the people that he's appointed to be part of his Cabinet, people like Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio, who have Biblical values, who are connected to and support the State of Israel, we're seeing America hopefully right the ship and avoid the terrible destruction and punishments that will come down on the nations of Eisav at the end of time," he said.