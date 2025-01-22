Over the past day, IDF soldiers operated against threats posed to the soldiers in the Gaza Strip, despite the terms of the ceasefire that came into effect.

In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops operating in the area in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement identified several armed suspects who posed a threat to the troops. The IDF troops in the area operated to thwart the threat and eliminate the Islamic Jihad terrorist Akram Atef Farhan Zanon.

Additionally, in several areas throughout the Gaza Strip, masked suspects were identified approaching IDF troops, who fired warning shots to distance them.

"The IDF is determined to fully maintain the terms of the agreement in order to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take all necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," the IDF stated.

The IDF calls the Palestinians to follow its instructions and avoid approaching the troops deployed in the area.