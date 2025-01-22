Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA) has been chosen to chair the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism.

The important committee is responsible for US policy in the regions, as well as its stance toward international organizations such as the United Nations. Its main focuses are “terrorism and non-proliferation,” “crime and illicit narcotics,” “US foreign assistance programs” and “the promotion of US trade and exports.”

McCormick is a strong supporter of Israel and paid a visit to the Jewish State a year ago, during which he toured areas affected by the October 7th Massacre. Earlier this month, he met with Hamas captivity survivor Noa Argamani

The Senator commented on his appointment on social media: "I’m looking forward to working with the President, Secretary of State Rubio, and my colleagues in the House and Senate to help advance US interests and bring about change in this critical part of the world."

Speaking to the New York Post, McCormick elaborated on the appointment: "I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues to deter the Islamic Republic of Iran, stamp down the terror threat, and realize his vision for a more peaceful Middle East."

He added: "I am hopeful my background and perspective will allow me to lead this subcommittee in a manner that is good for Pennsylvania and the country."