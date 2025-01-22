Michael Glazer has lived an extraordinary life. After searching for the truth for many years, he discovered Judaism. Michael converted, got married to a special woman named Rachel, moved to Israel, and had seven beautiful children.

But tragedy hit very recently, when Michael was diagnosed with colon cancer.

To Michael’s family’s horror, he has been forced to go off treatment. This life-threatening move came after the family could no longer afford to pay for the costly treatment, leaving him to become progressively weaker. But Michael’s wife Rachel is determined not to give up on her husband’s life:

“He can’t go on like this. He needs treatment ASAP to fight the cancer and save his life. We have seven kids who need their father like we all need air to breathe.”

Michael has accomplished much in life despite the adversity, but even that has not prepared him for his gravest challenge; the fear that his precious children won’t have a father figure in their lives.

No donation is too small to help Michael survive cancer. All donations are tax deductible and fulfill the Mitzvah of Charity and “Loving the Convert.”

