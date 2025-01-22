The IDF's 810th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division carried out defensive operations in the thicketed terrain of the Har Dov area in southern Lebanon.

The mission aimed to eliminate threats and clear the area of weapons and enemy infrastructure.

During the activity, the troops located and confiscated a large number of weapons, including anti-tank launchers, rocket launchers, machine guns, scopes, and missiles aimed at Israeli territory.

Following the activity, the IDF stressed, "The 810th Brigade will continue to operate defensively in order to eliminate threats to the State of Israel and its northern residents, preventing any attempts by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to reestablish or strengthen its presence in the area, in line with the ceasefire understandings."

Also on Wednesday morning, in light of the impending expiry of the sixty-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon next week, Defense Minister Israel Katz met with the United Nation's Special Envoy to Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert,

credit: דובר צה"ל

