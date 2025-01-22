President Trumps’ inaugural speech and his message of rejecting in its entirety, the progressive agenda of the past four years of the Democratic Party, fell on the sympathetic ears of the American public. President Trump convincingly portrayed the progressive agenda as totally detached from Main St. and as alienating the average American. The president promised to conduct the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, make the streets safe, demand accountability from the Justice Department and end the revolving-door criminal code, revamp energy regulations, remake federal health agencies and abandon legal protections for transgender pupils stating matter of fact that there are only two genders, male and female.

President Trump’s total rejection of the progressive agenda is based on his understanding that the damage caused by progressive politicians has been achieved at a deadly cost. Trump told his supporters at his inauguration eve rally on Sunday in downtown Washington, D.C. “We’re going to stop the invasion of our borders. We’re going to reclaim our wealth. We’re going to unlock the liquid gold that’s right under our feet. ... We’re going to bring back law and order to our cities. We’re going to restore patriotism to our schools.”

His greatest criticism was in response to the deadly consequences, the criminal negligence and total failure of progressive politicians in their efforts to end the Southern California wildfires, ripping progressive leaders as “incompetent” and witnesses to “one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country.” With thousands of homes and public buildings burning to the ground, with many killed and injured.

The disaster of the Los Angeles fires is the greatest deadly example and reflects the inherent danger of progressivism that has dominated governmental agencies over the past years. From a progressive viewpoint, sustaining basic infrastructures are less important than addressing ‘climate change’ and what’s known as ‘social justice’. The Los Angeles fires exposed how progressive adherents, LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom over the years cut the fire department’s budget while diverting and prioritizing large budgetary expenditures to make LA a sanctuary city and defend illegal immigrants. These progressive politicians also ignored the need to expand water systems infrastructure, critical in a perennially drought-threatened state like California.

Here in Israel, we have our own local version of the progressive agenda pushed by politicians who have over the past half a century taken Israel down the path of progressivism, at a cost of repetitive wars, and thousands killed and wounded by Hamas and Palestinian Arab terror throughout Israel. The “first Intifada”, the Oslo Agreements, the “second Intifada” in 2000, the “Disengagement and withdrawal from the Gaza Strip allowing the terror organization Hamas to gain control are all examples of how progressive political decisions brought death and havoc on the people of Israel, leaving scars that will never heal. The October 7th massacre is the latest manifestation of how progressive politicians and their progressive agenda have resulted in deadly consequences for the people of Israel.

Israel’s progressive agenda has created a legal infrastructure and justice system that protects terrorists, even those that attacked Israel on October 7th, at the expense of IDF soldiers. Progressive politicians have created domestic pressure on the government of Israel, aided by the legacy media, academia, and the judicial system to freeze the war on Hamas despite the likelihood that a temporary ceasefire will only result in renewed conflict. Over the past 50 years, imposed ceasefires as an end goal of negotiations lead by progressive politicians have always created a scenario of permanent war for Israel against her enemies, rather than ending the conflict permanently. The human toll is exacted at the expense of Israel’s citizens on the Home front, and soldiers of the IDF on the frontlines.

The most vocal example of Israel’s progressive political agenda is the former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who by the way was Israel’s shortest serving Prime Minister, with his failed term abruptly ended after less than two years, the shortest ever for an elected Israeli Prime Minister. Ehud Barak’s term as Prime Minister and his pursuit of a progressive political agenda brought about the “Second Intifada” with thousands killed and wounded. Over the past two years Ehud Barak has been a central figure in the protest movement against Israel’s ruling government coalition and the proposed judicial reform and has been one of the main architects behind the mass demonstrations against the democratically elected government led by Benjamin Netanyahu holding a majority of 64 Knesset mandates.

In July 2020, a video surfaced featuring Barak’s talk to today’s anarchist progressive leaders leading the mass demonstration against the government of Israel. In this video, he revealed: “A friend of mine, a historian, once told me, Ehud, they will call you when bodies float in the Yarkon River. I wish to stress: not the bodies of illegally residing Palestinians from the territories will be floating, and not Israeli Arabs. The floating bodies will be of Jews that were killed by Jews.”

This civil war murder fantasy shared by Ehud Barak epitomizes the progress agenda for what it is; a moral failure to protect the general public from the lethal consequences of the progressive agenda.

Whether in the United States or here in Israel, President Trump’s election victory has shown to all that, the Progressive Moment is over. Defund the police and promote lax law enforcement, promote tolerance for social disorder, empty the jails, get rid of fossil fuels and have a “Green New Deal”, abolish ICE and decriminalize illegal immigration, promote DEI and discourage excellence based on merit, look at moral issues through the lens of identity politics, are all examples of the progressive agenda that have been rejected by a large majority.

The era of deadly consequences of Progressive politics has come to an end. And not a moment too soon.

Ron Jagergrew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world. To contact: [email protected], Website: www.ronjager.com.