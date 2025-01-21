The hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, which garnered widespread media attention and public discourse, has led to a new wave of hate speech and antisemitism on social media, the National Digital Center in Sderot reported. Images and videos from the deal quickly became tools for spreading incitement, anti-Israel content, and posts filled with hatred toward the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

The National Digital Center reported a sharp increase in the number of antisemitic expressions online since the deal was implemented. According to Gatit Botra, the center's CEO: "In the days following the deal, we identified a surge of hundreds of percent in inciting posts against Israel. This is a global phenomenon, with most expressions appearing on platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook, but not limited to them."

According to the center’s experts, a significant portion of the expressions include manipulative content, such as edited videos or false messages about the nature and outcomes of the deal. "Propaganda on social networks exploits such events to reinforce anti-Israel narratives," explains Botra. "We see videos portraying the deal as proof of Hamas' victory, alongside posts depicting Israel as a violator of human rights."

In addition to spontaneous hate speech from users, the center's experts also identify organized activities. "There is a combination of well-planned campaigns led by pro-Palestinian actors, along with private users spreading content due to the emotional impact of the event," says Botra.

The dissemination of anti-Israel content on social networks does not occur in a vacuum. "Such content significantly influences international public opinion," Botra warns. "It could lead to diplomatic pressure on Israel and even encourage political decisions, such as calls for boycotts or other measures that undermine the country's image on the global stage."

The National Digital Center in Sderot operates around the clock to monitor such phenomena and mitigate their impact. "We use advanced tools to detect anti-Semitic content online and analyze its sources," explains Botra. "In addition, we collaborate with major social media platforms to remove offensive content and prevent its spread."

Gatit Botra called on the Israeli public and the Jewish diaspora to join the fight: "It is crucial for everyone to report inciting content, share reliable information, and work to present the Israeli narrative in a balanced manner. This fight requires all of us to work together. I invite the entire public to take part in the advocacy efforts for the State of Israel – the fight never rests."

The center stated that the rise in anti-Israel sentiment online underscores the urgent need for systemic action against the phenomenon. "The challenge is immense, but with the right tools and broad cooperation, we can minimize the damage and maintain a positive image of Israel on the international stage," concludes Botra. The digital wave of hatred that swept through social networks following the hostage deal serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance, quick responses, and the relentless fight for truth in the global arena.