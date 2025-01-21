The names of three Major Generals in the IDF have recently emerged as prominent candidates for the position of Chief of Staff, following by Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi’s announcement on the conclusion of his term in about six weeks.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir – Director General of the Ministry of Defense. In his last position in the IDF, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff and previously held a series of senior positions, including Commander of the Southern Command. He also served as the military secretary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Maj. Gen. Amir Baram – the current Deputy Chief of Staff, who previously served as Commander of the Northern Command. Baram recently resigned from his position due to his involvement in the events of October 7th, but his name has still been included in the list of candidates.

Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin – Commander of the Northern Command, who was not involved in the failures of October 7th and is considered an innovative and proactive figure. Gordin has received widespread recognition for his success in leading operations along the northern border in the face of current security challenges.