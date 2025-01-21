Following the resignation of the Otzma Yehudit party from the government, Shas party leader Aryeh Deri is requesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hand over the Negev and Galilee Ministry to his party.

Shas claimed Deri had previously relinquished the ministry to enable the government's formation. Shas clarified that the ministry will be returned to Itamar Ben-Gvir should he rejoin the coalition.

Likud sources dismissed the demand, criticizing the move. "Shas was slated to manage the Interior and Health Ministries under one minister, but post-Deri's withdrawal, they got two," noted the sources, adding that "excessive demands" are unwarranted now.

Earlier this term, Deri resigned from his Interior and Health Minister roles following a Supreme Court ruling.

After his resignation, the ministries were split between two Shas ministers: Moshe Arbel, appointed as Interior Minister, and Uriel Busso, who took on the Health Ministry. The move was seen as compensation for the party's reduced government representation.