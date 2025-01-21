Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told the state-owned television channel Russia 24 on Tuesday that Hamas has given Moscow an "iron promise" that Russian citizen Alexander Sasha Troufanov will be released in good health. Troufanov is on the list of the hostages who will be released in phase one of the deal.

The announcement comes only five days after the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russian officials met with Hamas leaders Mousa Abu Marzook and Khaled Mashal. During the meeting, the Russians asked Hamas to prioritize Troufanov's release.

Troufanov, 29, has been held by the Islamic Jihad terror organization for 473 days. He was abducted from Nir Oz together with his mother Elena, grandmother Irena, and girlfriend Sapir Cohen, who were released in the previous hostage deal after 54 days in captivity. His father, Vitali, was murdered in the October 7th Massacre.

Approximately two months ago, the Islamic Jihad published a video in which Troufanov begs Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri: "Don't let us die in Gaza." Following the video's publication, Russia called for the hostages to be released "immediately and without conditions."