The Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Yaki Dolf, the Head of the Civil Administration, BG Hisham Ibrahim, and the Commanding Officer of the Ephraim Brigade, COL Netanel Smecha, conducted an initial inquiry at the scene following the riots in Al Funduq.

The inquiry indicates that on Monday night, dozens of Israeli civilians, some of whom were masked, arrived at the area of Al Funduq, instigated riots, set property on fire, and caused damage.

Upon receiving the reports, IDF and Israel Police Forces were dispatched to the scene.

The civilians hurled rocks and attacked the security forces.

Following the incidents, a joint investigation of the Department of Internal Police Investigations and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division was opened.

From the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, at the scene: "All violent riots harm security, and the IDF will not allow this."

At around the same time as the riots, two Israeli civilians were shot by a police officer and an IDF soldier.

A preliminary investigation found that two police officers and an IDF soldier who were traveling in a squad car identified a suspicious group of young Jews moving in the area between Karnei Shomron and Ramat Gilat.

The investigation found that one of the officers and the soldier set out on foot to pursue the suspects, and during an ensuing confrontation, they shot two members of the group.

According to the security forces' version of the events, the officer and soldier claimed that they were assaulted during the confrontation and that the officer was sprayed with mace. A senior security official called the incident "a severe incident which should not have ended as it did."

On Tuesday the Police Internal Investigations Unit stated that "a team arrived overnight at the scene of the shooting incident in Samaria where two civilians were injured and opened an investigation. Later, an officer was questioned under warning on suspicion of illegal discharge of a firearm."

The unit also stated that following the questioning, the officer was released to house arrest until Friday, will be banned from police stations and facilities for 8 days, and is forbidden from contacting those involved in the incident.