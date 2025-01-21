We have gone far beyond the grim comparisons with the 1930s. The reason why the Germans had to hold the conference on the shores of Lake Wannsee in secret (only one copy of that conference survived, miraculously reaching us) at which they decided to exterminate 11 million Jews is because if they had announced it in public, even the typical quiet German might have felt a little uncomfortable.

For all those in the West who have perpetuated the lie of the “Israeli genocide” in Gaza over the past 15 months, have a good look at the videos and photos of the immense well-dressed and well-fed violent Arab crowd surrounding the first three freed Israeli women, the Islamic terrorists with balaclavas emerging from “humanitarian tents” and tunnels, watch them jumping on the Red Cross cars.

Did the news and newspapers at least understand what they were broadcasting?

A large mob of lynchers shouting “Allahu Akbar” at the three Israeli women as they are handed over to the Red Cross, whose vehicles are being stormed by the same mobs that abused the living hostages and desecrated the bodies of the murdered ones when they dragged them to Gaza after October 7.

The Western darlings have done and are doing all the sorts of things that the United States and the EU claim justify the overthrow of a regime. But fortunately for them, the Palestinian Arabs enjoy a fawning Western press office.

La Repubblica, the Italian left’s newspaper, titled the agreement the “return to freedom.” Are they telling us that Hamas is a regime of freedom? That the freedom to plan the next pogrom is returning?

Not only that. The Red Cross also signed Hamas’s “certificates” on the release of the hostages.

Israel: “Give us the women and children first.” Hamas: “Give us the terrorists first.”

For each of the women, children and elderly people still alive, Hamas demanded the release of 30 Palestinian Arab terrorists. For the nine sick hostages, Hamas demanded the release of 110 terrorists. For each of the female soldiers, Hamas demanded the release of 50 terrorists. For the hostages Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, held in Gaza for a decade, Hamas demanded the release of 30 terrorists each.

Mohammad Abu Warda: 48 life sentences for two terrorist attacks on bus line # 18 in Jerusalem in 1996 that murdered 45 people.

Tabet Mardawi: 21 life sentences for involvement in a series of attacks including a suicide bombing at a bus station in Binyamina, a shooting at the Hadera market, a suicide bombing on a bus in Hadera, and a restaurant bombing in Kiryat Motzkin and Wadi Ara.

Mohammed Naifeh: 13 life sentences, including the attack on Kibbutz Metzer that murdered five Israelis.

Ahmad Obeid: 7 life sentences for sending the suicide bomber in the Jerusalem Café Hillel bombing that murdered seven people.

And while the indecent spectacle was being played out in Gaza, in the streets of Europe…

A “victory march” was held in Berlin, where Palestinian Arab terrorists and murderers who massacre Jews were frantically celebrated. “Let’s tell every martyr that he has gone to heaven: he has not gone in vain,” chanted the participants. Many of them shouted in Arabic calls to bomb Tel Aviv and annihilate Israel. In Brussels they were distributing sweets to celebrate Hamas…

A piece of Europe is lost since it is no longer part of the West, but soon it will realize what it means to live with barbarians at home.

...