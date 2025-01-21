We rejoiced with you at the election of President Donald Trump, a fervent friend of Israel. We place great hopes in him and in you - that together, we will fight against the dark wave of Jihad, threatening to overwhelm the entire civilized world, and destroy our moral and cultural values.

However, today, on the day of President Trump's inauguration, we wake up with a sense of national uncertainty, into which America has plunged us, although we rejoice to see the three freed hostages.

We are told that the terms of the agreement on the ceasefire and the release of hostages are due to Donald Trump. If so, then this is terrible news.

We did not expect such terms of the agreement from a friend of Israel. What America has imposed on us - be it Trump or Biden - is a shameful capitulation to a defeated enemy.

The release of the hostages, which we expected, and as we were promised, is the unconditional surrender of ALL hostages by the defeated enemy. This victory was achieved by our young warriors, at the cost of the lives of many of our heroic sons.

America's Biden interfered with our victory, and because of him, we were forced to make new sacrifices.

For us, the terms of the agreement to exchange three or more hostages in exchange for the surrender of the liberated territory in Gaza, and the release of thousands of bloody Sinwars, is a blow to our very existence - this is what the "Democratic" government in the United States was preparing for us. Biden prepared all this with incredible pressure on the Jewish state and now Trump has forced almost the same deal.

For us, this kind of release of the hostages is a capitulation conceived by Sinwar. The lives of the hostages are dear to us, but they do not compare with the sovereignty and security of the people of Israel.

True, there are some vague promises from Trump's assistants, that America will not let us be trampled. After this agreement was reached by twisting the arms of the Israeli government, we are beginning to wonder if we have a reliable partner.

They say that Trump needed this agreement for his inauguration, and to receive the President's Nobel Prize.

It's funny, and painful - can Trump be exchanging the fate of our people, for his vanity?

Should we understand that we have nothing to expect from America? Politics, of course, is based on interests.

But you, the Jews of the USA, have common interests with us in preserving and strengthening the Jewish state.

I appeal to you, my friends - be vigilant. Do not be deceived by sweet words. Only we, here in Israel, know what is good for us, and what is harmful.

The American government administration, no matter how expert and connoisseurs of the Middle East they are, have no right to dictate anything to us. Only we, who live here, smart and experienced people, sacrificing our lives and the lives of our children, have the right to decide.

Stand uncompromisingly in the interests of your Jewish state.