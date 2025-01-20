Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman delivered a prayer on Monday at the conclusion of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

In his prayer, Rabbi Dr. Berman stated: "Prophet Jeremiah walked the streets of Jerusalem and blessed its inhabitants with the words: 'Blessed is the one who trusts in G-d.' Thousands of years later, this great nation which adopted these words as its motto: 'In G-d we trust,' stands at a moment of historic opportunity. Our merciful Father, help us rise to meet this moment. Bless President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance with the strength and courage to choose the right and good. Unite us around our foundational biblical values, of life and liberty, of service and sacrifice, and especially of faith and morality.

He added: "Guide our schools and college campuses which have been experiencing such unrest, to inspire the next generation to pair progress with purpose, knowledge with wisdom, and truth with virtue."

Rabbi Dr. Berman also prayed for the wellbeing and return of the hostages who are bing held by Hamas: "Hear the cry of the hostages, both American and Israeli, whose pain our President so acutely feels. We are so thankful for the three young women who yesterday returned home. And pray that the next four years bring peace to Israel and throughout the Middle East.

He concluded: "Almighty G-d, grant all Americans the opportunity to realize our shared dream of a life filled with peace and plenty, health and happiness, compassion and contribution. Stir within us the confidence to rise to this moment, for while we trust in G-d, G-d's trust is in us, the American people. America is called to greatness, to be a beacon of light and a mover of history. May our nation merit the fulfillment of Jeremiah's blessing, that like a tree planted by water, we shall not cease to bear fruit. May all of your blessings."