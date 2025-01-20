The troops of the Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are preparing for their next missions after weeks of operations in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Over the past year and three months, the brigade has operated in dozens of areas in the Gaza Strip, eliminating hundreds of terrorists, dismantling terrorist infrastructure, and locating and confiscating thousands of weapons.

67 soldiers and commanders of the Nahal Brigade fell in the defense of the communities near the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023, and in combat in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "The IDF extends its condolences to the bereaved families and will continue to support them. This morning (Monday), a ceremony was held to mark the conclusion of the brigade's operations and to honor the memory of the brigade's fallen soldiers since the beginning of the war."

The troops of the Nahal Brigade are now preparing for their next missions.

credit: דובר צה"ל

