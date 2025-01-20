Senior Republican Senator Tom Cotton has come to Israel's defense, saying that the deal with Hamas is bad and that the only reason for it is the conduct of outgoing President Joe Biden.

“We shouldn't negotiate with terrorists. We shouldn't ask Israel or any other country to negotiate with terrorists. You know we didn't negotiate with Japan after Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We said unconditional surrender and release the 40,000 Americans you hold, and that's what they did," Cotton said in an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News.

He added: "We wouldn't be in this position here in January of 2025, if that's the position Joe Biden had taken in October of 2023. If we had simply backed Israel to the hilt, from the beginning of this war, providing Israel the weapons that it needed, when it needed them, and in the quantities that it needed them, and certainly not putting diplomatic and political pressure on Israel to cut bad deals for the last 15 months, and in all of these exit speeches and exit interviews.

Cotton added that, “We should have simply backed Israel from the beginning of the war, provided it with the weapons it needed when it needed them, and not exerted political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to sign bad deals. Blinken admitted that every time international pressure was exerted on Israel, it caused Hamas to distance itself from the negotiations or raise more baseless demands."

He stressed that "the reason we are in a situation where there are still about 100 hostages left in Gaza is that Joe Biden was a weak and failed president who did not support Israel."

Cotton concluded saying, “Tony Blinken has admitted that every time US or international pressure was brought to bear on Israel, it caused Hamas to walk away from the table or to make more unreasonable demands, because they thought that Joe Biden or European leaders would put the pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu that Hamas couldn't on the battlefield.”

“So the reason we're in this position, where there are still almost a 100 hostages left in Gaza, seven of whom are American, is because Joe Biden has been a weak, failed president, who hasn't backed Israel.”