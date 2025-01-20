For the first time ever – starting yesterday evening (US time) and throughout the day of President Trump's inauguration celebrations in the US, a greeting to incoming President Donald Trump will be displayed in the central location of Times Square in New York, on behalf of the Yesha Council.

This is the first time that a message from Judea and Samaria, or from the Yesha Council, has been displayed on a billboard in this central location.

The message states as follows: MR. PRESIDENT, STRONG ALLIES MAKE GREAT FRIENDS, BLESSINGS FROM THE BIBLICAL HEARTLAND.

Last night, despite the bitter cold, dozens of Jewish students and youngsters came to Times Square to express support for the initiative and wore "Trump" hats, in an event to express appreciation for President Trump's support for Israel, in general, and Judea and Samaria, in particular, and to wish success to the incoming president.

A delegation from the Yesha Council is due to participate in President Trump's inauguration ceremony, including Chairman of the Yesha Council and head of the Binyamin Council Israel Ganz, Head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan, head of the Oranit Council Or Firon Sommer, Director General of the Yesha Council Omer Rahamim, Head of the Overseas Desk of the Binyamin Council Eliana Pasantin, and administrative head of the Samaria Council Yonatan Dubov.