A poll conducted by the American Harvard Harris polling institute reveals that a majority of the US public believes that Donald Trump is responsible for reaching the deal for the release of hostages from Gaza.

Fifty-seven percent of the respondents stated that Trump was the one who led the deal, compared to 43% who thought that Joe Biden was the one who made it happen. Eighty-four percent of Republican respondents believed that Trump was responsible, compared to only 75% of Democrats who believed that Biden was responsible.

Eighty-two percent said that they support the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, while 18% were against. Seventy-nine percent of US citizens said they support Israel and its actions in Gaza, while 21% said they support Hamas.

The poll also shows that the percentage of support for Israel is relatively higher among Republicans than among Democrats; 81% Republican support compared to 75% Democrat. In addition, more young people between the ages of 18 and 24, than adults aged 45-54, expressed support for Israel, with 79% vs. 77%.