The Palestinian Authority (PA) security mechanisms are reinforcing their forces in all cities across Judea and Samaria to prevent the expected celebrations after the release of terrorists as part of the hostage deal, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, sources in the PA conveyed messages to Israel stating, "We will enforce gatherings with Hamas flags and chants of support for it with a firm hand." They further stated that they would not allow massive expressions of joy.

The Israeli defense establishment was not satisfied merely with this statement and made it clear to the PA mechanisms that if they do not do their job when joy processions occur upon the release of the terrorists, then "our forces will act accordingly."

The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, warned, "As part of the preparations for the release of Palestinian terrorists into the areas of Judea and Samaria, the IDF warns against participating in riots, armed processions, incitement, and support for terror. Anyone participating in such terror activities - endangers themselves."