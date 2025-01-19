Defense Minister Israel Katz, together with Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Khalifa visited today (Sunday) the reception point for the hostages returning to Israel, ahead of the release of Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher.

The Minister of Defense met with the teams working to accompany the released hostages in the initial complex moments of their return to Israel, thanked them for their work, and emphasized Israel’s commitment to continue to act with determination until all the hostages have returned.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense visited the Southern Brigade of the Gaza Division to present the deployment of IDF forces in the Gaza Strip and the border line during the ceasefire, together with the Commander of the Gaza Division, Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, the Head of the Gaza Division, Brig. Gen. Amit Yamin, Head of the Southern Command, Brig. Gen. Manor Yanai, the Military Secretary to the Minister of Defense, Brig. Gen. Guy Markizeno, and the Southern Brigade Commander, Col. G.

Minister Katz said: "I came here today to make sure that the IDF is fully prepared to receive and accompany the hostages who are returning to Israel today. I also came to make sure that the IDF is prepared to defend the communities and soldiers against any possibility of attack and attempts to carry out attacks and kidnappings by Hamas murderers even during the ceasefire."

"We will be careful to protect the buffer zones and respond forcefully to any violation and threat. Thanks to the bravery of the IDF soldiers, today we will see the return of hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher, and later the return of all the abducted men and women. We will not stop the war until everyone returns home."