The Bitton family from central Israel have experienced a medical stalemate. The father’s condition has been highly publicized. Previously a full-time lecturer, Dan Bitton is now diagnosed with a rare form of liver disease.

He’s been sitting in bed for months, unable to take any action to fight his disease. The surgery needed to heal his liver is prohibitively expensive, and despite international attention to his case, the family still sees little hope of saving him. They are unable to afford the costs of surgery, and without financial assistance, the Bittons will not be able to save Dan.

His story has dragged on for months, and Mrs Leah Bitton shared, “This is something no family should ever experience. I’m watching my husband waste away each day, knowing that something can save him but I just can’t access it. I used to be so strong, but it’s just so hard to keep hoping when every day brings more pain but no more progress.”

This campaign is running to raise $360,000 to cover the surgery costs, and Leah Bitton begged for more support. Rabbi Yaakov Sinai, grandson of Rav Ovadia Yosef z”l, strongly encouraged people to assist the Bittons.

