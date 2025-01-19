US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is considering the temporary relocation of some of the two million residents of the Gaza Strip while the coastal enclave undergoes reconstruction following the war Hamas started against Israel, NBC News reported.

According to the report, a source in the incoming Trump administration said that among the countries being considered for temporary relocation is Indonesia.

Throughout the ceasefire, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to remain in the region "almost permanently" to ensure that the ceasefire is observed by all parties.

It was also reported that Witkoff is considering a visit inside the Gaza Strip.