Anti-Israel demonstrators disobeyed police orders not to approach a synagogue during a protest in London yesterday (Saturday), the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Earlier this month, Metropolitan Police addressed concerns from Jewish leaders and organizations over the expected route and location of the march, notably its proximity to the Central London Synagogue. The Met stated that it had used its powers under the Public Order Act to prevent the gathering from taking place near the synagogue.

Despite the police orders, protesters entered the restricted area near the synagogue carrying antisemitic signs with swastikas and pro-Hamas messages. At least 70 protesters were arrested.

MET Commander Adam Slonecki said, "This is the highest number of arrests we have seen, in response to the most significant escalation in criminality. We could not have been clearer about the conditions put in place.”

Thousands of people gathered for the protest, which was held despite the ceasefire reached between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization last week.