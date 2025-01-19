Israeli star Akiva will headline his first concert in the New York area on February 17th at the Bergenpac in Englewood, New Jersey—and he’ll perform at South Florida’s Boca Raton Synagogue on February 16th.

Just three weeks ago, an electrified crowd filled Los Angeles’s Wilshire Ebell Theatre to dance and sing along to every word of Akiva’s heartfelt hits. “I was halfway around the world and the crowd knew all my songs,” Akiva says. “It goes to show that, when it comes to music and love, distance is nothing.”

Since catapulting to the top of Israel’s charts in 2018, Akiva’s music has merged Middle Eastern flair with Western styles, fused religious themes with everyday emotions, and gained an eager audience among religious and secular alike. Now, his fresh, authentic style has sold out concerts in Miami, Orlando, and Los Angeles—and he’s coming to South Florida and New Jersey, just across the bridge from New York.

Looking forward to two evenings of music and unity, Akiva says. “Music reminds us that we are one people, connected in our hearts, no matter which continent we’re on.”

To book tickets and see Akiva in Boca Ration, Florida, click here

To book tickets and see Akiva in Englewood, New Jersey, click here